Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. AWS Resource Discovery is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
Teams building an initial asset inventory across sprawling AWS accounts should start with AWS Resource Discovery because it discovers what you actually have before you can defend it, and the free price tag means zero friction to run it today across dev and prod environments. The tool catalogs resources in JSON format via botocore, giving you the raw material to feed into downstream CSPM or CIEM tools rather than replacing them. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; it's a one-time discovery pull, not a persistent control plane.
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
A command-line tool that discovers and catalogs all AWS resources across an account using botocore, outputting results in JSON format.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security vs AWS Resource Discovery for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
AWS Resource Discovery: A command-line tool that discovers and catalogs all AWS resources across an account using botocore, outputting results in JSON format..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. AWS Resource Discovery is open-source with 724 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security and AWS Resource Discovery serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Key differences: Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is Commercial while AWS Resource Discovery is Free, AWS Resource Discovery is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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