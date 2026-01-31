Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..

AWS Resource Discovery: A command-line tool that discovers and catalogs all AWS resources across an account using botocore, outputting results in JSON format..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.