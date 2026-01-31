Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..

Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence: Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Continuous asset and identity discovery across network, endpoint, cloud, and OT/IoT, Unified asset inventory with data correlation from multiple sources, Asset enrichment with vulnerability and software scanning data..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.