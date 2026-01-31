Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..

Axonius Asset Management: Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.