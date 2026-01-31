Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations struggling to locate and classify unmanaged assets across code repositories and cloud environments should use Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt to eliminate blind spots before they become incidents. The tool's continuous tracking of CI/CD and multi-cloud platforms directly addresses NIST ID.AM and ID.RA requirements, turning fragmented asset data into prioritized risk lists tied to business context like data sensitivity and internet exposure. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability management or remediation workflow automation; Start Left stops at inventory and risk scoring.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt: Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Real-time automated asset discovery across code repositories and cloud environments, Automated software and cloud asset inventory with ownership, age, and vulnerability scan data, Product-centric risk views correlating asset data streams for contextual visibility..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt differentiates with Real-time automated asset discovery across code repositories and cloud environments, Automated software and cloud asset inventory with ownership, age, and vulnerability scan data, Product-centric risk views correlating asset data streams for contextual visibility.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox