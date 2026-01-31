Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..

Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt: Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Real-time automated asset discovery across code repositories and cloud environments, Automated software and cloud asset inventory with ownership, age, and vulnerability scan data, Product-centric risk views correlating asset data streams for contextual visibility..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.