Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations struggling to locate and classify unmanaged assets across code repositories and cloud environments should use Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt to eliminate blind spots before they become incidents. The tool's continuous tracking of CI/CD and multi-cloud platforms directly addresses NIST ID.AM and ID.RA requirements, turning fragmented asset data into prioritized risk lists tied to business context like data sensitivity and internet exposure. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability management or remediation workflow automation; Start Left stops at inventory and risk scoring.
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security vs Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt: Automates software & cloud asset discovery, inventory, and risk prioritization. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Real-time automated asset discovery across code repositories and cloud environments, Automated software and cloud asset inventory with ownership, age, and vulnerability scan data, Product-centric risk views correlating asset data streams for contextual visibility..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security differentiates with Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility. Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt differentiates with Real-time automated asset discovery across code repositories and cloud environments, Automated software and cloud asset inventory with ownership, age, and vulnerability scan data, Product-centric risk views correlating asset data streams for contextual visibility.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security and Start Left™ Asset Discovery, Inventory & Risk Mgmt serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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