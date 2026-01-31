Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Splunk Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under unmanaged assets and shadow infrastructure will get real value from Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence because it actually finds what you don't know you have across networks, endpoints, cloud, and OT environments, then correlates that data against vulnerabilities in real time. The bi-directional ServiceNow CMDB integration means your inventory stays current without manual toil, and the compliance dashboards deliver measurable progress on NIST ID.AM and ID.RA controls that most teams struggle to demonstrate. Skip this if you need a point solution; it's designed to feed into Splunk Enterprise Security as part of a larger investigation workflow, not stand alone.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence: Continuous asset discovery and risk intelligence platform for compliance. built by Splunk Inc.. Core capabilities include Continuous asset and identity discovery across network, endpoint, cloud, and OT/IoT, Unified asset inventory with data correlation from multiple sources, Asset enrichment with vulnerability and software scanning data..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence differentiates with Continuous asset and identity discovery across network, endpoint, cloud, and OT/IoT, Unified asset inventory with data correlation from multiple sources, Asset enrichment with vulnerability and software scanning data.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence is developed by Splunk Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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