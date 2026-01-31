Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. ORDR AI Protect for Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Ordr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Security teams managing mixed IT, IoT, and OT environments will get the most from ORDR AI Protect for Security because it actually discovers and classifies unmanaged devices that traditional asset tools miss, then surfaces control gaps like missing EDR agents in a single inventory. The platform covers five of six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the critical ID.AM and ID.RA areas, with automated workflows that let you act on findings instead of just reporting them. Skip this if your environment is primarily managed IT devices on standard endpoints; ORDR's design assumes you're swimming in heterogeneous hardware that your CMDB doesn't know about.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs ORDR AI Protect for Security for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
ORDR AI Protect for Security: Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT. built by Ordr. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Real-time asset data consolidation and normalization, Unmanaged device identification and classification..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). ORDR AI Protect for Security differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Real-time asset data consolidation and normalization, Unmanaged device identification and classification.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. ORDR AI Protect for Security is developed by Ordr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and ORDR AI Protect for Security serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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