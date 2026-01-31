Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by OctoXLabs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in asset sprawl across on-prem, cloud, and IoT environments need OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management primarily for its agentless discovery that actually finds non-standard applications and unlicensed software most competitors miss. The 350+ API integrations and native connectors to SCCM, ServiceNow, and major vulnerability platforms mean it plugs into your existing stack without forcing rip-and-replace decisions. Skip this if you're looking for deep vulnerability remediation workflows or threat intelligence; OctoXLabs excels at the inventory and risk mapping layers of NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, not at driving fixes to completion.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking. built by OctoXLabs. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management differentiates with Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is developed by OctoXLabs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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