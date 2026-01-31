Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. OctoXLabs CAASM is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by OctoXLabs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged assets across hybrid infrastructure will see immediate value in OctoXLabs CAASM for its agentless discovery that actually finds non-standard applications and IoT devices most tools ignore. The 350+ API integrations mean you can plug this into existing stacks without rip-and-replace, and the centralized inventory across Active Directory, cloud platforms, and endpoint tools cuts the manual reconciliation work significantly. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability context beyond aggregating data from upstream scanners; OctoXLabs is an inventory and triage engine, not a replacement for Qualys or Tenable as your primary assessment tool.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs OctoXLabs CAASM for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
OctoXLabs CAASM: CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking. built by OctoXLabs. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). OctoXLabs CAASM differentiates with Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. OctoXLabs CAASM is developed by OctoXLabs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and OctoXLabs CAASM serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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