Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance is a commercial ai spm tool by JumpCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance
Security teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations need JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance because it enforces policy on AI tool adoption before shadow usage becomes uncontrollable; most competitors discover AI apps but stop there, while this product actually blocks or approves access. The multi-layer discovery catches AI usage across web, API, and endpoint channels, and the compliance reporting already maps to EU AI Act requirements, which matters if you're operating under that regime. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a small approved AI toolset and you're confident employees won't experiment; the real value is for teams still in the messier discovery and control phase.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Discovers and governs AI tool usage across organizations with policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance: Discovers and governs AI tool usage across organizations with policy enforcement. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include Multi-layer AI application discovery, Unified Shadow AI dashboard with usage tracking, AI lifecycle and adoption monitoring..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance differentiates with Multi-layer AI application discovery, Unified Shadow AI dashboard with usage tracking, AI lifecycle and adoption monitoring.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance is developed by JumpCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and JumpCloud Shadow AI Governance serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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