Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Darktrace OT is a commercial industrial control system security tool by Darktrace. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting OT environments should choose Darktrace OT for its self-learning AI that catches zero-day attacks without requiring signature updates or manual tuning. The platform covers the full detection-to-response chain across Purdue Model levels, with automated incident investigation through Cyber AI Analyst and configurable autonomous response that actually executes without human approval. Skip this if your organization needs mature incident recovery workflows; Darktrace prioritizes detecting and stopping threats in real time over post-incident forensics and recovery guidance.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
AI-based threat detection & risk mgmt for OT/IT industrial environments
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Darktrace OT for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Darktrace OT: AI-based threat detection & risk mgmt for OT/IT industrial environments. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Continuous OT and IT asset inventory with passive and active scanning, Real-time monitoring of industrial protocols and IT infrastructure, Self-Learning AI-based threat detection for zero-day and insider threats..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Darktrace OT differentiates with Continuous OT and IT asset inventory with passive and active scanning, Real-time monitoring of industrial protocols and IT infrastructure, Self-Learning AI-based threat detection for zero-day and insider threats.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Darktrace OT is developed by Darktrace. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Darktrace OT serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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