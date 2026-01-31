Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..

Darktrace OT: AI-based threat detection & risk mgmt for OT/IT industrial environments. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Continuous OT and IT asset inventory with passive and active scanning, Real-time monitoring of industrial protocols and IT infrastructure, Self-Learning AI-based threat detection for zero-day and insider threats..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.