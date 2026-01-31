Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. Axonius Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across devices, identities, and infrastructure will find immediate value in Axonius Asset Management's ability to aggregate and continuously verify inventory data across dozens of sources without manual reconciliation. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 ID.AM asset management and PR.AA identity control, two areas where most organizations have visibility gaps that compound downstream in risk assessment. Skip this if your team needs deep forensic analysis or breach response capabilities; Axonius excels at knowing what you own and validating security controls against it, not hunting threats after compromise.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs Axonius Asset Management for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
Axonius Asset Management: Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). Axonius Asset Management differentiates with Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. Axonius Asset Management is developed by Axonius. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and Axonius Asset Management serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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