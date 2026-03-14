Armadin AI Cybersecurity Platform: Autonomous AI platform that simulates multi-phase attack campaigns to find kill chains. built by Armadin. Core capabilities include Autonomous multi-phase attack campaign execution (Reconnaissance, Adaptive Scouting, Precision Strike), AI-driven adaptive probing that learns from each attempt in real time, Kill chain validation tied to specific objectives (domain compromise, ransomware, data exfiltration, etc.)..

Attify AttifyOS: Penetration testing distro for IoT device security assessment. built by Attify. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Pre-configured IoT penetration testing environment, Firmware analysis and extraction capabilities, Software-defined radio tools for wireless protocol testing..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.