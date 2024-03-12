ARM TrustZone: ARM TrustZone provides a secure execution environment for applications on ARM processors..

AVG Antivirus Free for Mac: Free antivirus software for macOS providing malware protection and scanning. built by AVG. Core capabilities include Real-time virus and malware protection, Malware scanning for Mac devices, Protection against ransomware, spyware, and adware..

Both serve the Confidential Computing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.