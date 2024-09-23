Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arkime is a free network detection and response tool. CyberScope Edge is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by CyberScope by NetAlly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams operating on-premises or hybrid networks with packet capture requirements should adopt Arkime for PCAP indexing and retrospective threat hunting; the open-source model means zero licensing friction at scale, and the tool's ability to ingest and search months of network traffic at line rate beats commercial alternatives on cost-per-terabyte. Arkime excels in the Detect function of NIST CSF 2.0, particularly for forensic investigation after an incident surfaces. This is not suitable for organizations needing real-time alerting, automated response, or managed service support; you're running it yourself.
Field security teams conducting physical network audits will get the most from CyberScope Edge because its handheld form factor lets you scan wired and wireless infrastructure on-site without hauling laptops or waiting for remote assessments. The device delivers connected device discovery and vulnerability reporting from the device itself, cutting the dependency on centralized scan infrastructure. Skip this if your organization needs continuous cloud-based risk monitoring or doesn't have regular on-premises network assessment requirements; CyberScope Edge is built for tactile, boots-on-the-ground vulnerability work.
Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.
Handheld hardware device for on-site network vulnerability scanning.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Arkime vs CyberScope Edge for your network detection and response needs.
Arkime: Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues..
CyberScope Edge: Handheld hardware device for on-site network vulnerability scanning. built by CyberScope by NetAlly. Core capabilities include Network vulnerability scanning, Connected device discovery, Wired network security assessment..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arkime and CyberScope Edge serve similar Network Detection and Response use cases. Key differences: Arkime is Free while CyberScope Edge is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox