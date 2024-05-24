CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Absolute Insights for Network vs Arkime

Absolute Insights for Network

Absolute Insights for Network

Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance

Network Detection and Response
 Commercial
Visit WebsiteDetails
Arkime

Arkime

Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

Network Detection and Response
 Open Source
Visit WebsiteDetails

Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Absolute Insights for Network
Arkime
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Network Detection and Response
Network Detection and Response
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Absolute
Headquarters
Seattle, Washington, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Data Loss Prevention
Endpoint Security
Network Monitoring
Network Security
Network Traffic Analysis
Real Time Monitoring
Visibility
Zero Trust Network
Incident Response
Network Analysis
Packet Capture
Open Source
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Absolute Insights for Network

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

Arkime

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Sign in to compare features

Get detailed side-by-side features comparison by signing in.

Community
Community Votes
0
1
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Sign in to view reviews

Read reviews from security professionals and share your experience.

Need help choosing?

Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.

Browse Network Detection and ResponseCreate Stack

Want to compare different tools?

Compare Other Tools

Absolute Insights for Network vs Arkime: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Absolute Insights for Network and Arkime for your network detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Absolute Insights for Network: Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance

Arkime: Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visibility, facilitating swift identification and resolution of security and network issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Absolute Insights for Network vs Arkime?

Absolute Insights for Network, Arkime are all Network Detection and Response solutions. Absolute Insights for Network Digital experience monitoring for network, device, and app performance. Arkime Arkime is an open-source network capture and analysis tool that provides comprehensive network visib. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Absolute Insights for Network vs Arkime?

The choice between Absolute Insights for Network vs Arkime depends on your specific requirements. Absolute Insights for Network is a commercial solution, while Arkime is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Absolute Insights for Network vs Arkime?

Absolute Insights for Network is Commercial, Arkime is Free. Arkime offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Absolute Insights for Network a good alternative to Arkime?

Yes, Absolute Insights for Network can be considered as an alternative to Arkime for Network Detection and Response needs. Both tools offer Network Detection and Response capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Absolute Insights for Network and Arkime be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Absolute Insights for Network and Arkime might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Network Detection and Response tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

Related Comparisons

Absolute Insights for Network vs 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE
Absolute Insights for Network vs 4540 Network Packet Broker
Absolute Insights for Network vs Abusix Guardian Ops
Arkime vs 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE
Arkime vs 4540 Network Packet Broker
Arkime vs Abusix Guardian Ops

Explore More Network Detection and Response Tools

Discover and compare all network detection and response solutions in our comprehensive directory.

Browse Network Detection and Response

Looking for a different comparison? Explore our complete tool comparison directory.

Compare Other Tools