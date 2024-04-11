Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arjun is a free penetration testing tool. Perisai Web Scanner is a free security scanning tool by Peris.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Pentesters and bug bounty hunters who need to enumerate hidden HTTP parameters fast will find Arjun indispensable; it discovers parameters that manual fuzzing misses by testing thousands of candidates against common wordlists. The 5,800+ GitHub stars and active community indicate sustained real-world adoption among practitioners who value speed over UI polish. Skip this if you need a full-featured burp suite alternative or graphical workflow; Arjun is a focused CLI tool that does one thing exceptionally well.
Startup development teams shipping fast need Perisai Web Scanner because it catches vulnerable dependencies and misconfigured headers in minutes without requiring infrastructure changes. The free tier covers automated scanning across JavaScript libraries and HTTP security posture, removing the cost barrier that usually delays security scanning adoption. Skip this if you're managing legacy monoliths with hundreds of interconnected services or need continuous runtime monitoring post-deployment; Perisai maps application risk at scan time, not in production.
HTTP parameter discovery suite
Automated web scanner detecting vulnerabilities and HTTP security headers
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Common questions about comparing Arjun vs Perisai Web Scanner for your penetration testing needs.
Arjun: HTTP parameter discovery suite..
Perisai Web Scanner: Automated web scanner detecting vulnerabilities and HTTP security headers. built by Peris.ai. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for web applications, Detection of vulnerable JavaScript library versions, HTTP security header analysis and recommendations..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arjun is open-source with 5,842 GitHub stars. Perisai Web Scanner is developed by Peris.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arjun and Perisai Web Scanner serve similar Penetration Testing use cases. Key differences: Arjun is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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