Pentesters and bug bounty hunters who need to enumerate hidden HTTP parameters fast will find Arjun indispensable; it discovers parameters that manual fuzzing misses by testing thousands of candidates against common wordlists. The 5,800+ GitHub stars and active community indicate sustained real-world adoption among practitioners who value speed over UI polish. Skip this if you need a full-featured burp suite alternative or graphical workflow; Arjun is a focused CLI tool that does one thing exceptionally well.

BeEF

Penetration testers running web application security assessments need BeEF when client-side browser exploitation is the focus of engagement scope; it's the only free tool that chains browser vulnerabilities into working exploits without requiring custom payload development. The framework ships with 300+ modules covering XSS, CSRF, and plugin exploitation, letting you move from reconnaissance to active compromise in hours instead of days. Skip BeEF if your mandate is server-side or network-layer testing; it's a specialist tool that does one thing exceptionally and won't replace your broader pentest toolkit.