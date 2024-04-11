Arjun is a free penetration testing tool. BeEF is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Pentesters and bug bounty hunters who need to enumerate hidden HTTP parameters fast will find Arjun indispensable; it discovers parameters that manual fuzzing misses by testing thousands of candidates against common wordlists. The 5,800+ GitHub stars and active community indicate sustained real-world adoption among practitioners who value speed over UI polish. Skip this if you need a full-featured burp suite alternative or graphical workflow; Arjun is a focused CLI tool that does one thing exceptionally well.
Penetration testers running web application security assessments need BeEF when client-side browser exploitation is the focus of engagement scope; it's the only free tool that chains browser vulnerabilities into working exploits without requiring custom payload development. The framework ships with 300+ modules covering XSS, CSRF, and plugin exploitation, letting you move from reconnaissance to active compromise in hours instead of days. Skip BeEF if your mandate is server-side or network-layer testing; it's a specialist tool that does one thing exceptionally and won't replace your broader pentest toolkit.
HTTP parameter discovery suite
BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security.
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Common questions about comparing Arjun vs BeEF for your penetration testing needs.
Arjun: HTTP parameter discovery suite..
BeEF: BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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