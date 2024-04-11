Arjun is a free penetration testing tool. AutoCrypt CSTP is a commercial penetration testing tool by AUTOCRYPT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Pentesters and bug bounty hunters who need to enumerate hidden HTTP parameters fast will find Arjun indispensable; it discovers parameters that manual fuzzing misses by testing thousands of candidates against common wordlists. The 5,800+ GitHub stars and active community indicate sustained real-world adoption among practitioners who value speed over UI polish. Skip this if you need a full-featured burp suite alternative or graphical workflow; Arjun is a focused CLI tool that does one thing exceptionally well.
HTTP parameter discovery suite
Integrated automotive cybersecurity testing platform for UN R155/ISO SAE 21434 compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Arjun vs AutoCrypt CSTP for your penetration testing needs.
Arjun: HTTP parameter discovery suite..
AutoCrypt CSTP: Integrated automotive cybersecurity testing platform for UN R155/ISO SAE 21434 compliance. built by AUTOCRYPT. Core capabilities include Fuzz testing aligned with WP.29 UN-R155 and ISO/SAE 21434, Functional security testing for in-vehicle systems (Secure Boot, Secure Flash, Secure Debug), Compliance testing based on UN R155/156 and ISO/SAE 21434 standards..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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