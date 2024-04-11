Pentesters and bug bounty hunters who need to enumerate hidden HTTP parameters fast will find Arjun indispensable; it discovers parameters that manual fuzzing misses by testing thousands of candidates against common wordlists. The 5,800+ GitHub stars and active community indicate sustained real-world adoption among practitioners who value speed over UI polish. Skip this if you need a full-featured burp suite alternative or graphical workflow; Arjun is a focused CLI tool that does one thing exceptionally well.

Attify AttifyOS

Security teams assessing IoT and embedded devices need AttifyOS because it bundles firmware extraction, hardware interfaces, and wireless protocol testing in one pre-configured Linux distro, eliminating the months typically spent cobbling together compatible tools. The toolkit addresses both ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security through dedicated binary analysis and SDR capabilities that catch firmware-level vulnerabilities most network-only pentesters miss. Skip this if your scope is primarily cloud infrastructure or enterprise IT; AttifyOS assumes hands-on hardware access and benefits teams with at least one engineer comfortable with reverse engineering workflows.