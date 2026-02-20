Arexdata DSPM is a commercial data security posture management tool by Arexdata. AvePoint Confidence Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by AvePoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling file shares across Office 365, SharePoint, and Google Workspace need Arexdata DSPM to stop permissions creep before it becomes a breach vector. The platform's real-time permission auditing and change notification workflow catches the kind of access drift that compliance audits always flag, and it maps directly to PR.AA and PR.DS controls without requiring separate tools. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises file servers or lacks the governance maturity to act on permission alerts; Arexdata assumes your team will actually review and remediate the findings it surfaces.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft 365 and hybrid cloud environments should evaluate AvePoint Confidence Platform for its data governance automation and multi-SaaS backup capabilities that actually reduce manual policy enforcement overhead. The platform covers critical NIST asset management and data security functions across 14 Azure data centers, with workspace provisioning automation that addresses the operational friction most teams face post-migration. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or relies heavily on incident response automation; AvePoint's strength is preventing issues through lifecycle management rather than detecting them in flight.
DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking.
Platform for digital workplace data governance, security, and management
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Common questions about comparing Arexdata DSPM vs AvePoint Confidence Platform for your data security posture management needs.
Arexdata DSPM: DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking. built by Arexdata. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail..
AvePoint Confidence Platform: Platform for digital workplace data governance, security, and management. built by AvePoint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized data orchestration across cloud and self-hosted systems, Automated enforcement of business and IT policies, Information lifecycle management..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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