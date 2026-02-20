Arexdata DSPM: DSPM platform for file auditing, permissions, data classification & tracking. built by Arexdata. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include File activity auditing and forensic audit trail, Centralized file event registration and reporting, Real-time permission management and permit audit trail..

AvePoint Confidence Platform: Platform for digital workplace data governance, security, and management. built by AvePoint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized data orchestration across cloud and self-hosted systems, Automated enforcement of business and IT policies, Information lifecycle management..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.