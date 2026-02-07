1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1Security. AvePoint Confidence Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by AvePoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams deploying Microsoft Copilot across M365 need visibility into what data the AI can actually access before oversharing becomes a compliance liability, and 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security is built explicitly for that pre- and post-deployment control. The tool maps Copilot's permissions through Microsoft Graph, flags excessive access across SharePoint and OneDrive, and automates remediation of misconfigurations, addressing the asset management and data security gaps that most M365 tenants haven't solved yet. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on Microsoft's ecosystem or if you're looking for a Copilot governance tool that also covers other generative AI platforms; 1Security is Microsoft-only.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft 365 and hybrid cloud environments should evaluate AvePoint Confidence Platform for its data governance automation and multi-SaaS backup capabilities that actually reduce manual policy enforcement overhead. The platform covers critical NIST asset management and data security functions across 14 Azure data centers, with workspace provisioning automation that addresses the operational friction most teams face post-migration. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or relies heavily on incident response automation; AvePoint's strength is preventing issues through lifecycle management rather than detecting them in flight.
Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365.
Platform for digital workplace data governance, security, and management
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Common questions about comparing 1Security Microsoft Copilot Security vs AvePoint Confidence Platform for your data security posture management needs.
1Security Microsoft Copilot Security: Monitors and controls Microsoft Copilot data access and oversharing risks in M365. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include AI Data Visibility Dashboard mapping all files and SharePoint sites Copilot can access via Microsoft Graph, Oversharing Detection identifying files and folders with excessive permissions risking data leaks, Sensitivity Label Analysis auditing Microsoft Purview labels to prevent unauthorized AI access..
AvePoint Confidence Platform: Platform for digital workplace data governance, security, and management. built by AvePoint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized data orchestration across cloud and self-hosted systems, Automated enforcement of business and IT policies, Information lifecycle management..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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