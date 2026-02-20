Arexdata Data Classification: Classifies and controls sensitive data across local, cloud, and endpoint environments. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Multi-environment classification management across local, cloud, and endpoint repositories, Sensitive data access audit trail with user activity logging, Data leakage protection against electronic and physical exfiltration..

Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification: Discovers and classifies sensitive data across enterprise environments. built by Thales Group. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery across structured and unstructured data stores, Data classification based on sensitivity and regulatory requirements, Multi-language and multi-format scanning capabilities..

Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.