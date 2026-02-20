archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..

Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification: Discovers and classifies sensitive data across enterprise environments. built by Thales Group. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery across structured and unstructured data stores, Data classification based on sensitivity and regulatory requirements, Multi-language and multi-format scanning capabilities..

Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.