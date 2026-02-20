Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
archTIS NC Protect is a commercial data classification tool by archTIS. Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification is a commercial data security posture management tool by Thales Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data classification fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across Microsoft 365 and on-premises file shares need archTIS NC Protect's attribute-based access control, which evaluates policy in real time rather than relying on static labels alone. The tool covers NIST PR.AA (access control) and PR.DS (data security) with per-file encryption and dynamic watermarking that adjusts based on user, device, and network context, delivering protection that moves with your data. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or needs native cloud-only deployment without on-premises file share integration.
Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid data estates,on-premises databases, cloud storage, and SaaS applications simultaneously,should start here; Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification handles the messy reality of discovering sensitive data across SQL Server, Salesforce, SharePoint, and S3 in a single pass without requiring separate crawlers for each platform. The tool maps directly to ID.AM and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, giving you asset inventory and classification governance that actually survives an audit. Skip this if your data lives almost entirely in one cloud; smaller, purpose-built classifiers will feel faster and cheaper.
ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares.
Discovers and classifies sensitive data across enterprise environments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing archTIS NC Protect vs Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification for your data classification needs.
archTIS NC Protect: ABAC-powered data classification & protection for M365, SharePoint & file shares. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels..
Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification: Discovers and classifies sensitive data across enterprise environments. built by Thales Group. Core capabilities include Automated data discovery across structured and unstructured data stores, Data classification based on sensitivity and regulatory requirements, Multi-language and multi-format scanning capabilities..
Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
archTIS NC Protect differentiates with Attribute-based access control (ABAC) with real-time policy evaluation, Dynamic data classification using single or multiple labels, Integration with Microsoft Purview (MPIP) sensitivity labels. Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification differentiates with Automated data discovery across structured and unstructured data stores, Data classification based on sensitivity and regulatory requirements, Multi-language and multi-format scanning capabilities.
archTIS NC Protect is developed by archTIS. Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification is developed by Thales Group. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
archTIS NC Protect integrates with Microsoft 365, SharePoint Online, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft GCC High and 5 more. Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification integrates with AWS S3, Azure Blobs, Azure Table, Google Workspace, Office 365 and 13 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
archTIS NC Protect and Thales CipherTrust Data Discovery and Classification serve similar Data Classification use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox