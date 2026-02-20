Arexdata Data Classification: Classifies and controls sensitive data across local, cloud, and endpoint environments. built by Arexdata. Core capabilities include Multi-environment classification management across local, cloud, and endpoint repositories, Sensitive data access audit trail with user activity logging, Data leakage protection against electronic and physical exfiltration..

Sentra Accurate Data Discovery & Classification: AI-based data discovery & classification platform for cloud environments. built by Sentra. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud-native data discovery across IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and on-premises, AI-based data classification using proprietary LLMs with >95% accuracy, Automated classification of structured and unstructured data including PII, PCI, PHI..

Both serve the Data Classification market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.