Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness is a commercial security awareness training tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Athena Dynamics Academy is a commercial security awareness training tool by Athena Dynamics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing failures will see the fastest ROI from Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness because its concierge model actually customizes training to your attack surface instead of shipping generic modules. The vendor's $3M Security Operations Warranty and 24/7 managed team mean you're not just buying software; you're buying accountability for measurable reduction in employee click rates. Skip this if your organization already has mature NIST PR.AT training embedded in onboarding and your phishing rates are sub-3 percent; you'll be paying for managed services you don't need.
Security leaders at startups and mid-market companies need Athena Dynamics Academy to replace generic compliance checkbox training with role-specific phishing labs that actually change employee behavior. The platform bundles 1,000+ hands-on labs for security staff alongside customized lessons for non-technical employees and management, addressing NIST PR.AT awareness requirements without forcing you to cobble together separate tools. Skip this if your organization demands a full security culture platform with behavioral analytics or learning management system integrations; Athena is focused and narrow by design, which is precisely why it works for teams that want training to stick.
Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks
Cyber security awareness training for employees, IT staff, and management.
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness vs Athena Dynamics Academy for your security awareness training needs.
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness: Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Social engineering attack recognition training, Employee engagement and preparation programs, Concierge delivery model with tailored security expertise..
Athena Dynamics Academy: Cyber security awareness training for employees, IT staff, and management. built by Athena Dynamics. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include Customised lessons tailored by role (employees, IT staff, senior management), Phishing training and awareness campaigns, Analysis of latest phishing techniques for identification..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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