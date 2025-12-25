Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness is a commercial security awareness training tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Advanced Technology Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing failures will see the fastest ROI from Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness because its concierge model actually customizes training to your attack surface instead of shipping generic modules. The vendor's $3M Security Operations Warranty and 24/7 managed team mean you're not just buying software; you're buying accountability for measurable reduction in employee click rates. Skip this if your organization already has mature NIST PR.AT training embedded in onboarding and your phishing rates are sub-3 percent; you'll be paying for managed services you don't need.
ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training
SMB and mid-market teams with limited security staff will get the most from ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training because its managed service model removes the operational burden of running phishing campaigns and training cycles in-house. The platform's 500+ content library, automated campaign scheduling, and Smart Groups for targeted deployment mean you configure once and let it run, while the Phish-Prone baseline and point-of-failure education measurably shift user behavior without requiring a dedicated awareness coordinator. Skip this if you need deep API-driven orchestration across your entire security stack or prioritize detection and response capabilities; KnowBe4 is training-first, not incident-response-integrated.
Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks
Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting.
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness vs ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training for your security awareness training needs.
Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness: Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Social engineering attack recognition training, Employee engagement and preparation programs, Concierge delivery model with tailored security expertise..
ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attacks with customizable and community templates, Baseline Phish-Prone percentage assessment, 500+ item security awareness training content library (modules, videos, games, posters, newsletters)..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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