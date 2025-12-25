Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness: Managed security awareness training to reduce social engineering risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Social engineering attack recognition training, Employee engagement and preparation programs, Concierge delivery model with tailored security expertise..

ATG KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Managed SAT service powered by KnowBe4 with phishing simulation & reporting. built by Advanced Technology Group. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Simulated phishing attacks with customizable and community templates, Baseline Phish-Prone percentage assessment, 500+ item security awareness training content library (modules, videos, games, posters, newsletters)..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.