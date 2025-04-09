Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response: Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and threat detection, Concierge delivery model with dedicated security teams, Alpha AI-driven threat detection and analysis..

LevelBlue Cyber Advisory: Managed detection and response platform combining XDR and incident response. built by LevelBlue. Core capabilities include 24/7 incident response hotlines across multiple global regions, Extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities, Managed detection and response (MDR) services..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.