Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Huntress Managed Security Platform is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Huntress. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without in-house 24/7 SOC capacity should pick Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response for its concierge delivery model, which assigns dedicated analysts rather than rotating your account through a vendor pool. The $3M Security Operations Warranty backs their incident response commitments in writing, and their Alpha AI handles continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis across your environment. Skip this if you need a technology platform you'll operate yourself; Arctic Wolf sells managed services, not software, so you're outsourcing detection and response entirely rather than augmenting your team.
Huntress Managed Security Platform
Mid-market and SMB security teams without dedicated SOCs should pick Huntress Managed Security Platform for its 24/7 managed detection and response backed by actual analysts, not just alert routing. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both detection and incident response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and identity threat detection for Microsoft 365 environments. Skip this if you need deep forensics capabilities or have non-Microsoft infrastructure as your primary attack surface; Huntress optimizes for what it knows well, which is Windows and Microsoft workloads.
Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities
Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response vs Huntress Managed Security Platform for your managed detection and response needs.
Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response: Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and threat detection, Concierge delivery model with dedicated security teams, Alpha AI-driven threat detection and analysis..
Huntress Managed Security Platform: Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC. built by Huntress. Core capabilities include Managed endpoint detection and response (EDR), Identity threat detection and response (ITDR) for Microsoft 365, Managed SIEM with log collection and analysis..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response differentiates with 24x7 SOC monitoring and threat detection, Concierge delivery model with dedicated security teams, Alpha AI-driven threat detection and analysis. Huntress Managed Security Platform differentiates with Managed endpoint detection and response (EDR), Identity threat detection and response (ITDR) for Microsoft 365, Managed SIEM with log collection and analysis.
Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response is developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Huntress Managed Security Platform is developed by Huntress. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response and Huntress Managed Security Platform serve similar Managed Detection and Response use cases: both are Managed Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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