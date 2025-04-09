Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response: Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and threat detection, Concierge delivery model with dedicated security teams, Alpha AI-driven threat detection and analysis..

Huntress Managed Security Platform: Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC. built by Huntress. Core capabilities include Managed endpoint detection and response (EDR), Identity threat detection and response (ITDR) for Microsoft 365, Managed SIEM with log collection and analysis..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.