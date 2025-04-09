Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response: Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and threat detection, Concierge delivery model with dedicated security teams, Alpha AI-driven threat detection and analysis..

Armor for Amazon Web Services: Managed security & compliance protection for AWS-hosted workloads. built by Armor Defense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for AWS environments, Log ingestion and correlation from AWS services for threat analysis, Single-agent deployment for Windows and Linux AWS workloads..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.