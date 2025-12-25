Arctic Wolf Cloud Security Posture Management: Managed CSPM service for cloud environment security assessment and hardening. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Cloud environment discovery and assessment, Cloud security risk identification, Environment hardening recommendations..

Bitdefender GravityZone CSPM+: Cloud security posture mgmt with CIEM, compliance mapping & threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Cloud asset inventory and visibility across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Automated misconfiguration detection and prioritization, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identifying over-privileged identities..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.