Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response: Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI..

CrowdStrike Falcon Shield: SaaS security platform for misconfigurations, identities, and threats. built by CrowdStrike..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.