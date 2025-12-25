Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Huntress Managed Security Platform is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Huntress. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without dedicated 24/7 SOC capacity should evaluate Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform for its concierge MDR model, which pairs managed detection with a dedicated security team that actually owns your incident response instead of handing off tickets. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and NIST coverage across Detection, Analysis, and Incident Management functions reflect a vendor betting its revenue on outcomes rather than alerts. Skip this if you're building an internal SOC with existing staff or need granular control over your detection logic; Aurora's strength is outsourcing the entire function to practitioners who run it at scale.
Huntress Managed Security Platform
Mid-market and SMB security teams without dedicated SOCs should pick Huntress Managed Security Platform for its 24/7 managed detection and response backed by actual analysts, not just alert routing. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both detection and incident response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and identity threat detection for Microsoft 365 environments. Skip this if you need deep forensics capabilities or have non-Microsoft infrastructure as your primary attack surface; Huntress optimizes for what it knows well, which is Windows and Microsoft workloads.
Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt.
Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform vs Huntress Managed Security Platform for your managed detection and response needs.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..
Huntress Managed Security Platform: Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC. built by Huntress. Core capabilities include Managed endpoint detection and response (EDR), Identity threat detection and response (ITDR) for Microsoft 365, Managed SIEM with log collection and analysis..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform differentiates with Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis. Huntress Managed Security Platform differentiates with Managed endpoint detection and response (EDR), Identity threat detection and response (ITDR) for Microsoft 365, Managed SIEM with log collection and analysis.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform is developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Huntress Managed Security Platform is developed by Huntress. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform and Huntress Managed Security Platform serve similar Managed Detection and Response use cases: both are Managed Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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