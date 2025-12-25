Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..

Expel Workbench™: AI-powered SOC platform for MDR services with automation and transparency. built by Expel. Core capabilities include AI-powered false positive filtering and threat enrichment, Integration with 160+ security tools across ten attack surfaces, Real-time transparent access to SOC analyst activities and audit trails..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.