N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..

Expel Workbench™: AI-powered SOC platform for MDR services with automation and transparency. built by Expel. Core capabilities include AI-powered false positive filtering and threat enrichment, Integration with 160+ security tools across ten attack surfaces, Real-time transparent access to SOC analyst activities and audit trails..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.