Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by N-able. Expel Workbench™ is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Expel. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market IT service providers and SMBs without in-house security teams should choose N‑able Adlumin MDR for its 24/7 managed SOC that actually responds to incidents instead of just alerting you to them. The AI handles autonomous mitigation on over 70% of threats, which means your staff isn't drowning in triage, and the vendor-agnostic integration fits existing tech stacks without rip-and-replace. This isn't the tool for organizations that need deep forensics and incident analysis baked into their own workflows; Adlumin prioritizes detection and fast response over the investigation and recovery depth that mature security teams demand in-house.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate value in Expel Workbench™ because its AI-powered false positive filtering actually reduces SOC toil instead of just claiming to. The platform integrates 160+ tools across ten attack surfaces and gives you real-time visibility into your SOC analyst's work, which means you're not buying a black box. Skip this if your team needs deep forensic capabilities or recovery orchestration; Expel prioritizes detection and incident analysis over post-breach remediation workflows.
AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response
AI-powered SOC platform for MDR services with automation and transparency
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Common questions about comparing N‑able Adlumin MDR vs Expel Workbench™ for your managed detection and response needs.
N‑able Adlumin MDR: AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response. built by N-able. Core capabilities include AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation..
Expel Workbench™: AI-powered SOC platform for MDR services with automation and transparency. built by Expel. Core capabilities include AI-powered false positive filtering and threat enrichment, Integration with 160+ security tools across ten attack surfaces, Real-time transparent access to SOC analyst activities and audit trails..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
N‑able Adlumin MDR differentiates with AI-powered autonomous threat mitigation for over 70% of threats, 24/7 SOC services with expert security analysts, Automated response workflows for endpoint isolation and credential revocation. Expel Workbench™ differentiates with AI-powered false positive filtering and threat enrichment, Integration with 160+ security tools across ten attack surfaces, Real-time transparent access to SOC analyst activities and audit trails.
N‑able Adlumin MDR is developed by N-able. Expel Workbench™ is developed by Expel. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
N‑able Adlumin MDR and Expel Workbench™ serve similar Managed Detection and Response use cases: both are Managed Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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