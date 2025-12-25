Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..

Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response: Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and threat detection, Concierge delivery model with dedicated security teams, Alpha AI-driven threat detection and analysis..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.