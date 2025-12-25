Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Todyl Endpoint Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Todyl. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security for its 24x7 managed detection model; you're not buying an EDR tool, you're outsourcing threat hunting to security experts who deliver concierge-level response. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and built-in MDR integration mean your team gets incident investigation and mitigation handled by Arctic Wolf's analysts, not left to you. Skip this if you need fine-grained endpoint controls or plan to keep detection and response entirely in-house; Aurora assumes you want the vendor shouldering investigation work.
Mid-market and SMB teams drowning in false positives will find Todyl Endpoint Security's machine learning behavioral analytics cuts noise while catching fileless attacks that signature-based tools miss. The lightweight single agent handles hybrid deployments without bloating endpoint performance, and MITRE ATT&CK mapping makes incident response faster when your team is stretched thin. Skip this if you need deep forensic rewind capabilities or native integration with your existing SOAR; Todyl prioritizes continuous detection and automated blocking over post-breach investigation depth.
AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities
EDR and NGAV solution for endpoint threat detection, prevention, and response
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security vs Todyl Endpoint Security for your endpoint detection and response needs.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security: AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response..
Todyl Endpoint Security: EDR and NGAV solution for endpoint threat detection, prevention, and response. built by Todyl. Core capabilities include Machine learning-powered behavioral analytics, Automated threat prevention and blocking, Continuous endpoint file scanning..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security differentiates with AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response. Todyl Endpoint Security differentiates with Machine learning-powered behavioral analytics, Automated threat prevention and blocking, Continuous endpoint file scanning.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Todyl Endpoint Security is developed by Todyl. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security and Todyl Endpoint Security serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases: both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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