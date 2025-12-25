Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security: AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response..

Tanium Threat Response: Real-time endpoint threat investigation and incident response platform. built by Tanium. Core capabilities include Real-time endpoint monitoring for online and offline endpoints, Real-time alerting with Tanium Signals, Custom signal creation for tailored detection..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.