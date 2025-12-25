Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. SentinelOne Consolidated EPP / EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by SentinelOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security for its 24x7 managed detection model; you're not buying an EDR tool, you're outsourcing threat hunting to security experts who deliver concierge-level response. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and built-in MDR integration mean your team gets incident investigation and mitigation handled by Arctic Wolf's analysts, not left to you. Skip this if you need fine-grained endpoint controls or plan to keep detection and response entirely in-house; Aurora assumes you want the vendor shouldering investigation work.
SentinelOne Consolidated EPP / EDR
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need behavioral threat detection with fast incident containment will get the most from SentinelOne Consolidated EPP/EDR. The platform's storyline correlation analysis and one-click rollback capability give your SOC actual recovery speed rather than just detection alerts, and native support across Windows, Mac, and Linux means fewer agent gaps. The weakness is on the recovery side of the NIST framework; this tool prioritizes detection and mitigation over structured incident recovery planning, so teams expecting deep forensic workflows or orchestrated playbook execution should look elsewhere.
AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities
Integrated EPP/EDR solution for endpoint protection and threat response
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security vs SentinelOne Consolidated EPP / EDR for your endpoint detection and response needs.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security: AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response..
SentinelOne Consolidated EPP / EDR: Integrated EPP/EDR solution for endpoint protection and threat response. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include AI-based threat detection and blocking, Cloud-based file reputation system, Protection against scripts and fileless attacks..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security differentiates with AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response. SentinelOne Consolidated EPP / EDR differentiates with AI-based threat detection and blocking, Cloud-based file reputation system, Protection against scripts and fileless attacks.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. SentinelOne Consolidated EPP / EDR is developed by SentinelOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security and SentinelOne Consolidated EPP / EDR serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases: both are Endpoint Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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