Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security: AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response..

SentinelOne Consolidated EPP / EDR: Integrated EPP/EDR solution for endpoint protection and threat response. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include AI-based threat detection and blocking, Cloud-based file reputation system, Protection against scripts and fileless attacks..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.