Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Osquery is a free threat hunting tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security for its 24x7 managed detection model; you're not buying an EDR tool, you're outsourcing threat hunting to security experts who deliver concierge-level response. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and built-in MDR integration mean your team gets incident investigation and mitigation handled by Arctic Wolf's analysts, not left to you. Skip this if you need fine-grained endpoint controls or plan to keep detection and response entirely in-house; Aurora assumes you want the vendor shouldering investigation work.
Security teams managing macOS fleets at scale should pick Osquery for endpoint visibility that doesn't require expensive commercial EDR licensing; it ships queryable system activity data from thousands of hosts without agent bloat. The tool has been deployed by Meta, Apple, and Uber across hundreds of thousands of endpoints, proving it handles volume. Osquery excels at hunt-driven investigation and compliance baselines but doesn't include behavioral detection or automated response, so teams expecting out-of-the-box threat hunting will need to layer in separate analytics.
AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities
Open-source tool for monitoring macOS hosts with detailed system activity insights.
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Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security vs Osquery for your endpoint detection and response needs.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security: AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response..
Osquery: Open-source tool for monitoring macOS hosts with detailed system activity insights..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security and Osquery serve similar Endpoint Detection and Response use cases. Key differences: Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is Commercial while Osquery is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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