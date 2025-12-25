Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security: AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response..

CrowdStrike Endpoint Security: AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform. built by CrowdStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered endpoint protection with 100% protection scores in MITRE ATT&CK 2025 evaluations, Single lightweight sensor deployment across all major operating systems, Charlotte AI for automated detection triage, investigation, and response..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.