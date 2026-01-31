ARCON Security Compliance Management: Security compliance mgmt platform for IT risk detection and remediation. built by ARCON. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated risk scanning and assessment, Security and configuration assessments for databases, servers, OS, middleware, and network devices, Security drift management with baseline configuration monitoring..

ASPIA Audit Management: Web-based audit lifecycle management platform compliant with IIA standards. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Audit lifecycle management from planning to remediation, Automated audit data collection and analysis, Consolidated audit reporting with findings and recommendations..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.