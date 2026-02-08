Developers building APIs and web services need bot and rate-limit protection that doesn't require security expertise to deploy, and Arcjet's SDK-first approach means you configure rules in code rather than wrestling with WAF consoles. The WebAssembly-based local execution runs decisions at the edge without sending traffic to external services, cutting latency and keeping you compliant with data residency constraints. Skip this if your primary concern is legacy OWASP Top 10 coverage on existing monolithic applications; Arcjet is built for modern application stacks, not retrofitting old infrastructure.

OWASP API Security Top 10

Security architects and API platform teams building threat models or audit checklists should start with OWASP API Security Top 10; it's the only free reference that maps real exploits to specific API patterns rather than generic web risks. The list is maintained by vendors and practitioners across 15+ companies, so it reflects what's actually breaking in production, not theoretical attack surface. Skip this if you need automated scanning or remediation; it's a framework for thinking, not a tool that runs in your pipeline.