Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arcjet is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Arcjet. OWASP API Security Top 10 is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Developers building APIs and web services need bot and rate-limit protection that doesn't require security expertise to deploy, and Arcjet's SDK-first approach means you configure rules in code rather than wrestling with WAF consoles. The WebAssembly-based local execution runs decisions at the edge without sending traffic to external services, cutting latency and keeping you compliant with data residency constraints. Skip this if your primary concern is legacy OWASP Top 10 coverage on existing monolithic applications; Arcjet is built for modern application stacks, not retrofitting old infrastructure.
Security architects and API platform teams building threat models or audit checklists should start with OWASP API Security Top 10; it's the only free reference that maps real exploits to specific API patterns rather than generic web risks. The list is maintained by vendors and practitioners across 15+ companies, so it reflects what's actually breaking in production, not theoretical attack surface. Skip this if you need automated scanning or remediation; it's a framework for thinking, not a tool that runs in your pipeline.
Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices
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Common questions about comparing Arcjet vs OWASP API Security Top 10 for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..
OWASP API Security Top 10: A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arcjet and OWASP API Security Top 10 serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases. Key differences: Arcjet is Commercial while OWASP API Security Top 10 is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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