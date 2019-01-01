Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..

Orca API Security: Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection..

Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.