Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arcjet is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Arcjet. Orca API Security is a commercial api security tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers building APIs and web services need bot and rate-limit protection that doesn't require security expertise to deploy, and Arcjet's SDK-first approach means you configure rules in code rather than wrestling with WAF consoles. The WebAssembly-based local execution runs decisions at the edge without sending traffic to external services, cutting latency and keeping you compliant with data residency constraints. Skip this if your primary concern is legacy OWASP Top 10 coverage on existing monolithic applications; Arcjet is built for modern application stacks, not retrofitting old infrastructure.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Orca API Security because its agentless discovery actually finds shadow APIs that escape your infrastructure inventory, not just catalog what you already know about. The SideScanning out-of-band collection method means you're monitoring without touching production workloads, which matters when you're running on AWS, Azure, GCP, and Oracle simultaneously. Skip this if your primary concern is API runtime protection or threat response; Orca is built for asset discovery and drift detection, not blocking malicious API calls in flight.
Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection
Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection.
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Common questions about comparing Arcjet vs Orca API Security for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..
Orca API Security: Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arcjet differentiates with Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas. Orca API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection.
Arcjet is developed by Arcjet. Orca API Security is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arcjet and Orca API Security serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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