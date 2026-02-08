Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..

F5 Distributed Cloud API Security: SaaS-based API security product within F5's Distributed Cloud platform. built by F5 Distributed Cloud API Security. Core capabilities include API security and protection, Web application firewall (WAF), DDoS protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.