archTIS Kojensi: Accredited MLS classified file sharing & collaboration platform for defence/govt. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) for file-level permissions by classification, organisation, and country, Compartmentalised workspaces (Communities of Interest) for multi-organisation collaboration, Real-time co-authoring of documents, spreadsheets, and presentations..

Virtru Secure Share: Cloud-native encrypted file sharing with access controls and audit capabilities. built by Virtru. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption for file sharing, Granular access controls with revocation capabilities, File expiration dates and watermarking..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.