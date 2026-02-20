Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
archTIS Kojensi is a commercial secure file sharing tool by archTIS. Virtru Secure Share is a commercial secure file sharing tool by Virtru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market defence and government teams need archTIS Kojensi specifically for file collaboration on classified material where compartmentalised access by clearance level and country is non-negotiable. The platform ships with Five Eyes classification mappings and ITAR export control compartments pre-built, plus distributed administration that eliminates super-user risk entirely. Skip this if your organisation primarily handles unclassified data or needs general-purpose collaboration; Kojensi's value collapses outside the defence/intelligence use case where its access control precision is the entire product.
Security teams protecting sensitive files across Microsoft and Google ecosystems should pick Virtru Secure Share for its granular revocation capability, which actually lets you pull back access after a file leaves your control,a feature most file-sharing tools promise but few execute reliably. The tool covers three of four NIST CSF 2.0 governance pillars (data security, access control, and monitoring), with FIPS 140-2 validated encryption for regulated environments. Skip this if your priority is preventing exfiltration at the network layer rather than securing files after they've already been shared; Virtru assumes the file is already moving and focuses on damage containment instead.
Accredited MLS classified file sharing & collaboration platform for defence/govt.
Cloud-native encrypted file sharing with access controls and audit capabilities
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Common questions about comparing archTIS Kojensi vs Virtru Secure Share for your secure file sharing needs.
archTIS Kojensi: Accredited MLS classified file sharing & collaboration platform for defence/govt. built by archTIS. Core capabilities include Attribute-based access control (ABAC) for file-level permissions by classification, organisation, and country, Compartmentalised workspaces (Communities of Interest) for multi-organisation collaboration, Real-time co-authoring of documents, spreadsheets, and presentations..
Virtru Secure Share: Cloud-native encrypted file sharing with access controls and audit capabilities. built by Virtru. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption for file sharing, Granular access controls with revocation capabilities, File expiration dates and watermarking..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
archTIS Kojensi differentiates with Attribute-based access control (ABAC) for file-level permissions by classification, organisation, and country, Compartmentalised workspaces (Communities of Interest) for multi-organisation collaboration, Real-time co-authoring of documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. Virtru Secure Share differentiates with End-to-end encryption for file sharing, Granular access controls with revocation capabilities, File expiration dates and watermarking.
archTIS Kojensi is developed by archTIS. Virtru Secure Share is developed by Virtru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
archTIS Kojensi and Virtru Secure Share serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases: both are Secure File Sharing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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