689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..

Virtru Secure Share: Cloud-native encrypted file sharing with access controls and audit capabilities. built by Virtru. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption for file sharing, Granular access controls with revocation capabilities, File expiration dates and watermarking..

Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.