Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
689Cloud SecureDrive is a commercial secure file sharing tool by 689Cloud. Virtru Secure Share is a commercial secure file sharing tool by Virtru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure file sharing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive documents outside the firewall need 689Cloud SecureDrive for post-download revocation; it kills access to files already on someone's laptop, which standard cloud sharing cannot do. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA, with document-level tracking and role-based permissions that satisfy audit trails without requiring IT to babysit every share. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration rather than preventing it; 689Cloud assumes the adversary already has the file and focuses on neutralizing its value instead.
Security teams protecting sensitive files across Microsoft and Google ecosystems should pick Virtru Secure Share for its granular revocation capability, which actually lets you pull back access after a file leaves your control,a feature most file-sharing tools promise but few execute reliably. The tool covers three of four NIST CSF 2.0 governance pillars (data security, access control, and monitoring), with FIPS 140-2 validated encryption for regulated environments. Skip this if your priority is preventing exfiltration at the network layer rather than securing files after they've already been shared; Virtru assumes the file is already moving and focuses on damage containment instead.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
Cloud-native encrypted file sharing with access controls and audit capabilities
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureDrive vs Virtru Secure Share for your secure file sharing needs.
689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..
Virtru Secure Share: Cloud-native encrypted file sharing with access controls and audit capabilities. built by Virtru. Core capabilities include End-to-end encryption for file sharing, Granular access controls with revocation capabilities, File expiration dates and watermarking..
Both serve the Secure File Sharing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
689Cloud SecureDrive differentiates with Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents. Virtru Secure Share differentiates with End-to-end encryption for file sharing, Granular access controls with revocation capabilities, File expiration dates and watermarking.
689Cloud SecureDrive is developed by 689Cloud. Virtru Secure Share is developed by Virtru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
689Cloud SecureDrive and Virtru Secure Share serve similar Secure File Sharing use cases: both are Secure File Sharing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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