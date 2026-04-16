Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..

ESET AI Skills Checker: Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Real-time AI skill URL analysis, Malicious activity detection before installation, Publisher reputation checking..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.