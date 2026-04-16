Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Archestra. ESET AI Skills Checker is a free agentic ai security tool by ESET. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams deploying AI agents into production need ESET AI Skills Checker because it's the only free pre-installation verification layer that actually blocks malicious skill dependencies before they land in your environment. The tool covers both code injection and publisher reputation across real-time URL analysis, addressing ID.RA risk assessment at the moment it matters most. Skip this if your organization has no AI agent deployments yet or treats skill vetting as a post-incident forensics problem rather than a gate.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform vs ESET AI Skills Checker for your agentic ai security needs.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..
ESET AI Skills Checker: Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Real-time AI skill URL analysis, Malicious activity detection before installation, Publisher reputation checking..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox