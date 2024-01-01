Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Archestra. Discover AI is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Straiker. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling Claude, Bedrock, and Copilot deployments will get immediate value from Discover AI's automated agent inventory and permission auditing, which catches shadow AI and misconfigured integrations that traditional CSPM misses entirely. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which matters because agent ecosystems create attack surface that asset management tools don't see. Skip this if your agentic footprint is still experimental or confined to a single platform; Discover AI assumes you're already running multiple agent frameworks and need visibility across all of them.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
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Common questions about comparing Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform vs Discover AI for your agentic ai security needs.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..
Discover AI: AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Automated AI agent discovery and real-time inventory cataloging, MCP server and Claude Skills discovery and mapping, Agent Security Posture Management (Agent-SPM)..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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