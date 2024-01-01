Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..

Discover AI: AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Automated AI agent discovery and real-time inventory cataloging, MCP server and Claude Skills discovery and mapping, Agent Security Posture Management (Agent-SPM)..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.