Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..

Caterpillar: CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation. built by Alice. Core capabilities include Scan AI skill files and directories for security threats, Detect dangerous or excessive permission requests, Identify data exfiltration behaviors in skills..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.