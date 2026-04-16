Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Archestra. Caterpillar is a free agentic ai security tool by Alice. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams adopting Claude Skills or similar AI agents need Caterpillar because it's the only free CLI scanner that catches permission escalation and credential theft in agent code before installation. It installs via curl with zero API key friction and covers both the ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform hardening that NIST CSF 2.0 demands. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment agent monitoring or runtime behavior analysis; Caterpillar stops threats at the gate, not in production.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation.
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Common questions about comparing Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform vs Caterpillar for your agentic ai security needs.
Archestra Enterprise MCP Platform: Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents. built by Archestra. Core capabilities include Deterministic guardrails to block prompt injection and data exfiltration by AI agents, Private MCP server registry with version control and access management, ChatGPT-style UI with company-wide prompt library and one-click MCP access..
Caterpillar: CLI scanner that detects security threats in AI agent skills before installation. built by Alice. Core capabilities include Scan AI skill files and directories for security threats, Detect dangerous or excessive permission requests, Identify data exfiltration behaviors in skills..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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